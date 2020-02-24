Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is the smallest lighthouse that I am aware of. It is located in South Portland, Maine at Bug Light Park. I visit the location often and the light was exceptional on this late afternoon day. The subject was ideally suited for the use of a wide angle lens and the side lighting gave the scene a sense of presence The location is readily accessible in all seasons. This section of the Maine Coast provides opportunities for other Maine lighthouses but none any smaller than this.