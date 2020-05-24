All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was a beautiful spring afternoon. I was going to work and noticed that the weather was suddenly changing. I try to make the camera be with me always and this time. I took the picture in the late afternoon just before sunset . The area I pass through is slightly undulating in Kujawy in central Poland. It is an agricultural area with very good soil. Rapeseed and sugar beet reign in the fields of this region . Storm clouds appeared in the sky, which added color in an original way . The rays of the setting sun highlighted the rape in a rather interesting way. The combination of green, yellow and blue colors and a slightly undulating landscape made the photo vivid. I tried to find a place to take a picture so as not to damage the crops and capture the moment. Did it succeed ?