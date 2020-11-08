Bryce Canyon, Utah, USA by Marco Schindler

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During my road trip in the USA, I went to Bryce Canyon for four mornings in a row, aiming to capture the sunset. That always meant a 20 minutes ride from the town Tropic. Then, preparing everything at the spot from where this picture was taken. I have decided to use a 35mm lens, because it framed the entire scenery of the Bryce Amphitheatre perfectly. However, the first three mornings, though, the weather was not on my side, it has been too cloudy to capture anything really outstanding. Don't get me wrong, Bryce Canyon is actually always outstanding, no matter what weather you are witnessing. Knowing that I had a couple of days to reach my goal, I did not give up and went there every morning. When I did not get my desired shot, I made the best out of the situation and went for some beautiful hikes through this beautiful National Park. However, at my last morning there, I was lucky to witness the most beautiful moment I have ever experienced.

As the dawn began, the sky turned into a surreal mix of red, orange, yellow and purple. There were some clouds, which was fine, though I was started to get a little worried, thinking about the three mornings before. And then, just a few minutes before sunrise, a incredible intense glow laid over the entire scenery. Just like a blanket of mesmerizing light, and colors, which turned the amphitheater in this magical and otherworldly scenery. I was so fascinated, I almost forgot to capture the moment, can you believe? 😉 It felt like being in God’s presence, seeing his breathtaking work he has done. I am so grateful, not only for being able to take this photo, but also for this experience that I will never forget.