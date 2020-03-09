Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We had a family vacation in Bruges, two families with children. Every evening I took my camera and walked around magic Bruges streets to capture unique atmosphere of this city. Reflections in channels of Bruges is one of most attractive photo spots.

You can take a beer, slow walk on empty evening streets and look around. It's city of history, city of channels and architecture, city of calm.