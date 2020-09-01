User Icon
You are at:»»»Bruce Smith • Landscape In A Rock
Revelations

Bruce Smith • Landscape In A Rock

By on 0 Comments

Bruce Smith • Landscape In A Rock
Views: 1,138

Follow us

Geologic photography is a fascinating but niche practice. Shining, polishing and cutting rocks, then backlighting them, is a unique art. Bruce Smith tells us about how to get the best results
Bruce Smith

I have been interested in photography since my schooldays, and many of my photography passions are related to landscapes – winter, the Aurora Borealis and the Rocky Mountains here in Canada. I have also been interested in nature and rocks since I was small. I have also been a member of the local camera club for about a decade and a member of the local lapidary club for almost as long. To my amazement, a number of years ago I discovered that my two passions overlap quite nicely!

I started exploring the details of photographing rocks – crystals, surfaces, backlit using a light table, front and side-lit with various forms of lighting. I realized that there is amazing abstract beauty in the rocks such as colours, patterns and details, but there also can be incredible images resembling everything from animals and outer space to underwater scenes and remarkable landscapes. Although rocks such as agates and jaspers are hard and can be polished to a beautiful shine, at the microscopic level they are ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 115

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®