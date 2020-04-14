User Icon
Waterfall Assignment

Bruarfoss, Iceland by Marnix Van Marcke

Bruarfoss, Iceland by Marnix Van Marcke
The Bruarfoss is in my view among the top 10 beautiful waterfalls in Iceland. It is located in the southern part of the island near Geysir. It's quite a hike from the road to get to the waterfall. One has to follow the river along a hiking path but as a bonus there are two other waterfalls, less spectacular though along the way (Hlauptungufoss and the Midfoss). This picture was taken using a 6stop ND filter and a focal distance of 155mm.

LPM Special Offer

