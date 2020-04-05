Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Iceland is a mountainous island capped by glaciers. As a result, there are many beautiful and unique waterfalls all around the island. When I made my visit a few years ago, Bruarfoss was high on my list to photograph. It has a unique shape, with a v-shaped cleft in the middle of the river that creates dozens of falls throughout the scene. The river also has a bright blue color that is emphasized by the dark rocks along the shore.

The waterfall is reached by hiking about two miles along the river from the highway. I arrived before dawn so I could be assured of getting some even light for the waterfall and I planned to stay for sunrise in case it was interesting. The trail is muddy but relatively flat. After passing some other interesting falls, Bruarfoss came into view. There is a bridge across the fall that provides a good vantage point for photography, but it does move when people walk so it helps to be polite and make sure you don't move when someone else is shooting. I spent some time exploring compositions from the bridge as well as from the shoreline, but this image from the bridge was my favorite. I focused on some of the details in the scene, including the cleft in the river and the many small falls. I liked having a nice blue section of the river framed by the scene as well. I chose a shutter speed that kept detail in the main flow of water to help create a feeling of motion. I sued a polarizer to help control glare and really bring out the color.