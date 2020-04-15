Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Bruarfoss is not one of the mightiest waterfalls of Iceland, but certainly one of the most beautiful. That is because it starts as a combination of little waterfalls which emerge in a large, extremely blue colored waterfall and rapids. Its location lies within the so-called "Golden Circle" and the parking place, where you can start your walk to the actual waterfall is along the route 37 from Laugarvatn to the geysers. The walk to the falls will take about half an hour to 45 minutes. These falls are so unique that in every season it is possible to take great pictures. But nevertheless, next time I would choose Fall or Winter.

During my visit ( in August) to the Bruarfoss, bad weather was coming up, with rain showers later. Just before it started to rain and I had to stop making pictures, the sky became quite dark, making a nice contrast with the actual falls. Apart from my camera equipment I already mentioned, I used a tripod and a Lee ND-filter and the Little Stopper.