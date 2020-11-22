User Icon
Bruarfoss, Brekkuskogur, Iceland by Carl Thomas Loveall

Picture Story

Bruarfoss, this is truly the most bizarre waterfall I have seen. Some people love it, some are not so impressed. but for me, it is definitely a wow! In size it it does not compare to the other waterfalls across the island. This unique waterfall is hidden away from the beaten path. The swirling effects of the river on the black volcanic stones is out of this world. Like nothing I have seen before. A must see for any traveler.

