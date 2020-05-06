User Icon
Broughton, Scottish Borders by Peter Worthington

Spring Colours Assignment


In these days of "lockdown", I can only gaze on the distant beautiful hills of the Scottish Borders. But, spring is here and the garden is vibrant with fresh daffodils, bluebells and the new leaves on the trees! This was taken on the 1st May but don't be surprised by daffodils and bluebells in bloom together - that's what happens here in the Borders! The late afternoon light has enhanced the colours giving that lovely warm feeling. However, what the image cannot capture is the buzzing of the bees and the songs from the many variety of birds in the trees all around me!

