Broughton Heights, Scottish Borders by Peter Worthington

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One evening in June, we decided to stroll along the Old Drovers Road (a track!) from Broughton to Skirling, a stroll of 5km according to the sign but it seemed more like 10km! The evening light was stunning, clear and golden - for a bonus there were no midges!. However, being in a group, there was only time for one or two images before moving along towards the supper! In the distance are the hills of the Scottish Lowlands - now in December covered with mist and snow. It is wonderful from a photographer's view to live in such a wonderful land - full of photographic opportunities throughout the year.