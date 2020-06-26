Bromo, East Java, Indonesia by Debarshi Das

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Mount Bromo (Indonesian: Gunung Bromo), is an active volcano and part of the Tengger massif, in East Java, Indonesia. At 2,329 meters (7,641 ft) it is not the highest peak of the massif but is the best known. The massif area is one of the most visited tourist attractions in East Java, Indonesia. The volcano belongs to the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park. The name of Bromo derived from the Javanese pronunciation of Brahma, the Hindu creator god.

Mount Bromo sits in the middle of a plain called the "Sea of Sand", a protected nature reserve since 1919. The typical way to visit Mount Bromo is from the nearby mountain village of Cemoro Lawang. From there it is possible to walk to the volcano in about 45 minutes, but it is also possible to take an organized jeep tour, which includes a stop at the viewpoint on Mount Penanjakan (2,770 m or 9,088 ft) (Indonesian: Gunung Penanjakan). The viewpoint on Mount Penanjakan can also be reached on foot in about two hours.

Bromo Sumeru and Batak are a combination of 3 volcanic mountains in the East Java region of Indonesia. Hiked across 2.30 am in the midnight in a heavy gust of wind with low temperatures are very challenging to capture this. Sunrise colors over the craters are magical and otherworldly. I wanted to capture a detail shot of this beautiful natural thing. It was a beautiful sunrise with a colony of volcanic craters getting illuminated by the first light of the sun. We reached the top point by around 2.30 am and waited till 6.30 am. Those 4 hours were accompanied by a heavy gust of wind and with chill factor touching almost zero. But when the 1st light of the sun hits the highest mountains Sumeru followed by Bromo and Batak those were some goosebumps moments for me. I wanted to visit this place again and come up with milky way shots.