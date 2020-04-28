Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This location in Kentucky holds a very unique story. Nature Preserve that was restored and opened for general public and less then six months after it opened, a tornado came through and destroyed it. Now the community as left it to Mother Nature to work the area back into a beautiful and full of life location. Worth the visit if you are ever in the area and I plan on going back in the near future, once COVID-19 is over with.

To get the image I had to climb down and around a few different rocks to get this angle and set up. All seasons are great for a place like this to go to.