Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Girakool is a waterfall in Brisbane Water National Park. The park has several waterfalls of varying sizes but this one is particularly photogenic and popular with local photographers. This section of the park is at the top of the catchment and the waterfalls only flow after decent rain. During a very long period of drought a few days of rain bring welcome relief and an opportunity to photograph the falls in flow.

I have seen many photographs of this waterfall but have never visited and although I had planned to arrive early to catch the morning light, I set out on the wrong end of the trail. After walking the entire 10km trail, carrying my gear through rugged terrain, I finally found the waterfall around midday, less than 800m from the car park. Luckily, it was not in full flow, which allowed me to get under the overhang and out of the harsh light. After a short rest in the cool mist, I found this composition, with the fern providing a focal point in the foreground.