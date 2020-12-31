All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Some places we land up by accident, but turn out to be nice memories after all. Our trip to Brighton was such a happy accident. Close to Christmas, a couple of years back, a sudden professional urgency made us land in Brighton. Initially what looked like a drab and windy place actually turned out to be quite nice as the evening approached, when the town came alive with the Christmas lights and festive vibes in the air. Walking in the evening along the beach brought us to this 'structure' in the sea. This turned out to be the unfinished skeletal structure of the 2nd pier of Brighton - quite a contrast compared to the well lit up main pier just a mile down the path. It looked very eerie in the evening and I made a note to come back here in the morning.

The next morning, I went down with the frame in mind - quite simple: make a long exposure of the structure with smoothened out sea and sky. The wind did help in smoothening the surrounding and I could capture this image the structure in the isolated, damp and segregated surrounding that I found it in. Quite a contrast to the town opposite to it.