Picture Story

Having suffered a wet autumn at home, I explored our local woodland during a rare spell of fine weather, searching for autumn colours. I was attracted by a series of micro landscapes, as there were few wider vistas offering an attractive colour palette. Warm back-lighting added a luminescent quality to these golden leaves, surrounded by others in various stages of decay on a small tree. Lancashire typically features patchy woodland, rather than grand vistas, so it is important to adapt photographic technique to this environment, and smaller compositions are often advantageous.