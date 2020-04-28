Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I found this small waterfall near the street on my way to the Old Man of Storr on Isle of Skye. The weather was cloudy an rainy. Nevertheless, I walked over to the waterfall. I was impressed of the bright green that surrounded the waterfall even in these dark conditions. To take the picture I had to step into the icecold water to get the foreground with the overgrown stones.

The cascades of the waterfall are close to perfect what the name of the waterfall 'Brides Veil' tells us.