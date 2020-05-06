Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It’s very difficult in a mountains alpine resort such as Breuil Cervinia - Valle d’Aosta - Italy, which lies at 2,006 m (6,581 ft) above sea level to find a season properly said spring. So usually there is a very cold long winter and a cool lovely summer. The intermediate season is very quick. However spring such as autumn give us with their landscapes strong emotions. This photography is a true evidence. However I got the chance to find an ideal spring landscape because in this place there is a picnic area where in spring you can find beautiful colorful flowers.

Behind this zone walking around it’s possible explore a biotope with various flowers, insects and sometimes wild animals. So not only landscape with the Cervino background but also macrophotography and wildlife photography. There are some different ways to capture this majestic mountain thanks to the beauty of this landscape. Easy to find all captures but sometimes difficult to shot for the repentine changes of the light, but we must be careful to avoid tripping up here: if we want to capture a nitide scene of the landscape (Cervino and flowers) it’s better use the manual modality to see all elements to focus. We could use also the automatic scene found on the reflex but when we must bend to frame good results are not guaranteed. In this case I used manual modality.: I just really wanted well photograph all that beautiful flowers. They symbolized really the spring return, the joy of living, really that joy we must recover in this difficult period.