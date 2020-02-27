Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had gone to check this light house after seeing it's pics on Instagram and Flickr. When I reached it, there was some construction going on, which blocked the way to the actual light house. We were told that the round-about approach from other side would take quite long. So I opted to stay in the beach to the east of the light house. There were not too many clouds but the bright winter sky had a nice red glow to it. Using the cloudy white balance setting in the post processing gave this dramatic red-yellow color. Since I only had the 10-22 and shot this from afar, I had to crop it quite a bit to get a closer composition that I liked.