Brahmaputra River, Jorhat Assam, Monuj Sarmah, India by Monuj Sarmah

In the month of August and September, we experience the most dramatic sky colors and cloud play in this region and I always look around for new compositions within my surrounding. Found this peaceful location within the vicinity of my village and ended up composing this image. With every sunset, it brings with, some of the most amazing colors, especially at dusk. During the past few months, due to the pandemic , travel is very much restricted and I am taking full advantage of shooting my neighborhood and I came out with some great outputs. This image is a result of that process only.

