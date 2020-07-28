All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A year or so ago I was in Scotland scouting for a good composition of the Bow Fiddle Rock, a photogenic sea stack on the Northern coast, photographed many times. After climbing down a slope I arrived at the edge of the water, the Atlantic Ocean. I still vividly remember that feeling of awe, of wonder, and serenity, facing this breathtaking sea stack formation. The fact that I was all alone, with only the sound of the waves, the seagulls, and the strong gusts of wind, emphasized that finisterre emotion. I think I spent an hour there, walking back and forth along the shore, taking in that majestic scenery and trying to find compositions that would represent how I felt, my vision, "my" Bow Fiddle Rock. Of course I don't experience these kind of epiphanies each time I am shooting on a location, but the almost Taoist quest for stillness, for quietude, is always an important motivation.