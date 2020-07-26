User Icon
Boulder Mountain, Utah, USA by Veronica Martinez

Boulder Mountain, Utah, USA by Veronica Martinez

Views: 995
Forest Assignment

Picture Story

This picture was taken by the end of October 2019, one of my last trips before the corona virus hit the world. No autumn leaves left on the trees or ground, I took several shots of the beautiful aspen trees and branches. I practically could not see the sky from this location so at sunset it was getting darker and I decided to go back to the car, when suddenly the sun was lighting the mountain and trees behind and left this gorgeous apparition of colors. It was absolutely amazing.

