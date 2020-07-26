All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was taken by the end of October 2019, one of my last trips before the corona virus hit the world. No autumn leaves left on the trees or ground, I took several shots of the beautiful aspen trees and branches. I practically could not see the sky from this location so at sunset it was getting darker and I decided to go back to the car, when suddenly the sun was lighting the mountain and trees behind and left this gorgeous apparition of colors. It was absolutely amazing.