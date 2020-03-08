Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Getting the shot of the brownstone buildings and the prudential tower reflecting in the water of the lagoon on the Charles River Esplanade, is a coveted shot for all of the local photographers. And for good reason! Weather conditions need to be perfect (which is rare in New England).

One November day last year, all the stars aligned for me. It was unseasonably warm with no wind. Couple that with a colorful pink sunset and voila!

The Esplanade is a beautiful area to take a walk with your camera. I highly recommend going in the spring when all the trees are blossoming. And maybe if you're lucky, the stars will align for you too.