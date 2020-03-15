Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was teaching a photography workshop at the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico. As our class passed by this small pond I noticed the very still water and beautiful reflection. Some in my class did not think it was worth taking a photo here. I am glad I did set up my tripod and compose this image of the beautiful fall colors in the cottonwood trees and the deep blue of the New Mexico sky. I named the photo, "Time to Reflect", as a theme I worked on in the workshop was to pay attention the landscape of the Bosque del Apache, in addition to the birds. It is a wonderful place for landscape photography.