All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The magical hidden watermill in Borrowdale, Cumbria situated in the Lake District National Park in the UK. Historically the water mill was used to grind corn in the valley for the locals in the early 1700's. The timber water wheel has been replaced in later years.

This photograph was taken in the very cold January 2020, very slippy under foot! As lovely as the moss is, it was like an ice rink! Tripod, a wide angle lens and a 6 stopper were used. The weather was ever changing with fog hovering above, luckily this stayed high enough not to affect the photograph. The location is hidden away between Rosthwaite and Seatoller, it took a short walk from the road, a small wall climb and shimmy up the side of the stream to find it.

I think the mill could be photographed all year round, this was taken when the trees were bare, the leaves may obscure some of the views in the summer months.