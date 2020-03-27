Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Borghetto sul Mincio is a tiny village in the nearby of Verona-Italy. Borghetto sul Mincio has very ancient origins. The first settlement dates back to the Lombard period. and was aimed to collect tolls on the watercourse. Later, it entered the sights of many medieval families and powers armies (namely French and Austrian) since its position was particularly strategic.

This picture was shot at easter 2019, on a very gloomy and rainy day. I took my chances and walk on an old steel bridge in front of the village and suddenly a ray of sunset light tried to make its way among the dark clouds in the sky to add a little "hope" in the scene drama. It wasn't easy to capture everything I had envisioned, such as reflections, water movement, light and mood of the scene, and at the same time calculate the right moment to shoot depending on the cars passing on the sketchy bridge and causing so much vibrations. In the end, I was happy with what I got in a magic location.