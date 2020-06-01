Book Review: Photographing Through The Seasons













This new eBook from the team at Photo Cascadia breaks with the usual convention of dividing the United States into separate geographic zones to photograph. Instead, says David Hay, it follows the seasons and suggests a variety of possible locations in the western United States that are at their best during each of the seasons DAVID HAY

It is divided up into chapters for each of the four seasons. Within each season there is a general introduction to the imaging potential followed by a set of tips, covering both general photographic details and specific suggestions on how to get the best out of your images using Lightroom and Photoshop. The page layout has been designed for easy reading on an iPad or similar tablet computer. The fonts are large and easily legible and the overall look of the pages is open and attractive.

Next, there are a series of individual location images taken during that season, each with the complete technical information detailing the equipment used, exposure settings, filtration, and any special techniques used such as exposure blending or stitched panoramas.

Although there are some general details of the location where each image was taken, the authors have deliberately avoided giving the specific location co-ordinates to encourage you to explore the area yourself so you can capture your own, more individual photographs. I really support this approach as so many prime locations now seem to ...

You can download the eBook from here:

https://www.photocascadia.com/store/photographing-through-the-seasons