Book Review: Photographer’s Guide to Iceland

Book Review

Iceland used to be difficult to get to and very expensive when you got there. Since the financial crash in 2008, things have changed a lot. As David Hay says, it is now one of the most popular landscape photography destinations and, while not cheap, is better value than before
DAVID HAY

Some visiting photographers will use local guides or be on organised photo tours. They will be taken to all of the best photographic locations by people with expert knowledge. However, many photographers want the freedom and flexibility of designing their own itinerary and are happy to rent a vehicle and make their own way around Iceland. This guide book is for them.

This new book by Ellen Bowness is a comprehensive guide to 60 locations in the south and west of Iceland. This is the region where the majority of the most famous and frequently visited photographic locations are situated. The format is the same as in her previous guidebooks with an introduction to the general areas of the country followed by detailed descriptions of the individual locations therein. Each location has ...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

