All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I have long wanted to photograph Bond Falls in the early morning light but it had never worked out for me to do so. This summer I finally made it happen on a trip I planned just for that purpose. I stayed over night about 35 miles away and left early that morning so I could catch the first light of the morning. I was also hoping for some fog and as I drove that morning we did have fog which ended up being just the conditions I wanted.