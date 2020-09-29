User Icon
Bond Falls, Upper Michigan, USA by Nick Bristol
Bond Falls, Upper Michigan, USA by Nick Bristol

By on

Bond Falls, Upper Michigan, USA by Nick Bristol
Views: 512

I have long wanted to photograph Bond Falls in the early morning light but it had never worked out for me to do so. This summer I finally made it happen on a trip I planned just for that purpose. I stayed over night about 35 miles away and left early that morning so I could catch the first light of the morning. I was also hoping for some fog and as I drove that morning we did have fog which ended up being just the conditions I wanted.

