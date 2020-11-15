All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Taken in November 2016 I was passing over a small bridge on my way home one evening I came across this incredible sight. This is part of the Lancaster Canal, which was once a major thoroughfare for goods and people through the country. Dating back to the 18th century. It eventually linked Kendal in Cumbria, to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and access to the great conurbations of the north west. The sun was setting to the left of the picture and thus very low in the sky. The colours in the leaves are unenhanced.

The canal is used mainly by pleasure boat users, pedestrians and cyclists, who can not only enjoy the waterway but also the many changing seasons, and colours, that they offer. This part of the canal offers uninterrupted views across Morecambe Bay, towards Barrow in Furness, and on a good day, the Isle of Man. Taken from the top of the bridge with my 'car boot' camera resting on the wall. Odd to think that my cheap camera I carry in the car is a Nikon D2X! For me it would not have had the same impact if I could have got down onto the canal tow path. Then, as now, it is no longer possible for me, so many of the images I take, are ones that present themselves to me, not that I go hunting for, like this one.

The village itself is also very picturesque, with a number of old hostelries, beautiful churches and many local walks. Then if you are bored there is Morecambe Bay itself. A serious draw for birdwatchers as well as landscapes photographers, drone pilots (like myself), sailors and walkers. The Lake District is a half hours drive away with almost unlimited opportunities for image taking.