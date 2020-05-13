Bolivar, Missouri, USA by Traci Rickman

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It is the dawning of a new day and out of a blanket of thick fog emerges a blessed assurance diversion showcasing nature’s awespirational beauty. The accompaniment this glorious morning is a symphonic, surround sound collaboration of birds singing in perfect harmony while geese fly in tandem overhead honking as they near their destination at a near-by pond.

This shot, of our favorite mighty oak tree, mystically conveys the true essence of steadfast hope in the highest degree and seems to evoke a “promise” of better days to come.