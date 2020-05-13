User Icon
Bolivar, Missouri, USA by Traci Rickman

Bolivar, Missouri, USA by Traci Rickman
It is the dawning of a new day and out of a blanket of thick fog emerges a blessed assurance diversion showcasing nature’s awespirational beauty. The accompaniment this glorious morning is a symphonic, surround sound collaboration of birds singing in perfect harmony while geese fly in tandem overhead honking as they near their destination at a near-by pond.

This shot, of our favorite mighty oak tree, mystically conveys the true essence of steadfast hope in the highest degree and seems to evoke a “promise” of better days to come.

