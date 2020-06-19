All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Arriving at Mt Tamalpais late in the afternoon on a beautiful June day; the fog was beginning to roll over the foothills. I was immediately filled with excitement and anticipation because I knew we had all the right ingredients for a gorgeous sunset. The fog was moving at just the right speed and clouds were also forming higher in the sky. Everything was coming together, but finding a good composition was tricky. In June the vegetation is mostly dry and not the most attractive. I quickly tried to capture the depth of the scene.

This was my first trip to Bolinas Ridge and I was honestly awe struck with the beauty unfolding all around me. I attempted to capture the amazing light while hoping the fog didn't move in too fast. Luckily, at some point the fog kept building and overwhelmed the hills along the coast greatly reducing the shooting options. This image is of the northern view. I left the ridge in the lower right hand corner of the image to add depth and to tell the story. I was tempted to cut more of the sky out of the image, but decided to leave it as those colors don't come along too often.