Picture Story

This was the first day out shooting after almost a year off due to some personal stuff. I had finally gotten my creativity flowing again and spent a wonderful afternoon taking pictures on Mt. Tamalpais. I was working my way down the mountain just as the sun was setting and the fog started rolling in. This is Alpine Dam and is at the bottom of the mountain. The water was so still the reflection was almost too perfect. This was the last shot of the day.