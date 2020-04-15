User Icon
You are at:»»»Boho, Co Fermanagh, N Ireland by Gary Cowan
Waterfall Assignment

Boho, Co Fermanagh, N Ireland by Gary Cowan

By on 0 Comments

Boho, Co Fermanagh, N Ireland by Gary Cowan
Views: 622


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was in a village called Boho, Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. I had already been to the nearby Pollnagollum Caves and Waterfall featured in Game of Thrones but I was looking for something rather more off the beaten track. The outdoor map in the village clearly stated Waterfall. I drove up and down the nearby roads getting out to look around. I had virtually given up when I stopped with a lady and her dog at the end of a lane. “Is there a waterfall near here?” I asked. “Yes”, she replied, and stood back to reveal the waterfall not far behind her. She told me to drive up the lane to her house, turn and come part way back down to the waterfall. Very kind she was and I’d be sure of getting a unique picture since this waterfall was so hard to find. “Do you get many people taking photographs here?” I asked. “You’re the second person today”. I drove up, turned and parked as requested. Then I started to get my camera gear out.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®