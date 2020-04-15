Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was in a village called Boho, Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. I had already been to the nearby Pollnagollum Caves and Waterfall featured in Game of Thrones but I was looking for something rather more off the beaten track. The outdoor map in the village clearly stated Waterfall. I drove up and down the nearby roads getting out to look around. I had virtually given up when I stopped with a lady and her dog at the end of a lane. “Is there a waterfall near here?” I asked. “Yes”, she replied, and stood back to reveal the waterfall not far behind her. She told me to drive up the lane to her house, turn and come part way back down to the waterfall. Very kind she was and I’d be sure of getting a unique picture since this waterfall was so hard to find. “Do you get many people taking photographs here?” I asked. “You’re the second person today”. I drove up, turned and parked as requested. Then I started to get my camera gear out.