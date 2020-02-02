Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I make as many visits as possible to North Carolina's Outer Banks, but I always make an annual pilgrimage for New Years. It has always been a place where I can refresh and recharge! I was on my way home, on January 2nd. It was late afternoon, nearing sunset, and I decided to stop and check out the lighthouse, one more time and to say farewell, until my next visit. To my surprise, no one was about, and I had the scene to my self. I set up my tripod and waited for the sun to set to the point where I could see the light. As the sun set behind me, I began to see the orange reflect in the windows of the keeper's house (now a Park Service office and museum). I waited as the light turned, to catch this shot, capturing the porch lights, the reflections of the sun on the windows, and the lighthouse light.