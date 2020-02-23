Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is Bodie Island Lighthouse just south of Nags Head, North Carolina. It was built in 1872. The keepers cottage is in the background. My family has been going to the Outer Banks for over fifty years. I never get tired of photographing this scene. I did a little Photoshop enhancement of the clouds and converted the color photograph to a black and white.