This photograph was taken after a storm rolled through the area. We had left the lighthouse about 20 minutes before this scene started to develop. As the storm clouds developed I told my wife we need to hurry back to Bodie Island Lighthouse because something dramatic was going to happen. We arrived back at the lighthouse just as the storm passed and this double rainbow appeared over the lighthouse as the sun broke through the clouds to the west.