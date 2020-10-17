Bodenmais Warefall, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Riesloch waterfall at Bodenmais Germany. That photo was made in a grey autumn afternoon.

It was difficult to find a place to put the tripod. Everithing was muddy and slippery. I put a polar filter to the lens, and i took several photos.

Many smaller and larger waterfalls leave a good impression of the power of the water.

This picture was taken with a full frame Canon EOS 5D Mark III and a 16 - 35mm f / 4 Canon lens.