Bodenmais Warefall, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink
Bodenmais Warefall, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink

Bodenmais Warefall, Bavaria, Germany by Martin Wink
The Riesloch waterfall at Bodenmais Germany. That photo was made in a grey autumn afternoon.

It was difficult to find a place to put the tripod. Everithing was muddy and slippery. I put a polar filter to the lens, and i took several photos.

Many smaller and larger waterfalls leave a good impression of the power of the water.

This picture was taken with a full frame Canon EOS 5D Mark III and a 16 - 35mm f / 4 Canon lens.

