Boccale Castle, Tuscany, Italy by Antonio Colucci

The Boccale Castle is a large manor house that rises in Livorno, on the coast called "Boccale" or "Cala dei Pirati".

The original nucleus of the Boccale castle is represented by a watchtower (also known as the Maroccone or the Devil's tower), built by the Medici's will in the 16th century, perhaps on the remains of a pre-existing structure built by the Republic of Pisa in medieval times. The castle and a few soldiers stayed there, but the dimensions were modest, so much so that there was no space for artillery.

I took this photo because that day the sky was very clear so I got ready to capture this moment, I used the ND filters to obtain a longer shutter speed to make the clouds above the Castle streaked, this play of light and colors gave me a photo that all in all suits my style.