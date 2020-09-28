Boardman, Oregon, USA by Daniel Gomez

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a photo of the beautiful fall foliage captured from the no longer standing Boardman Tree Farm. Sadly, the farm has been sold a few years ago to be used for growing crops and for grazing cattle. In order to get this angle I had to lounge in a bed of leaves and aimed straight for the sky. The trees all converging together from the distortion of the wide angle lens played nicely here and I thought it really sent the viewer all around the frame.