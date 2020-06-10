All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My family spends a lot of time in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, and I have several favorite spots that I especially enjoy — with or without my camera. This is one of them, atop Blackburn Knob watching mist rise off the valley floor.

Spring mornings following several days of rain really brings out the ground fog, as the soaked landscape releases all that moisture. I like keeping the rising sun off-camera, at oblique angles, to back-light the mist and save the shadow details.