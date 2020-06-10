User Icon
Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC, USA by Frank Alexander

Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC, USA by Frank Alexander
My family spends a lot of time in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, and I have several favorite spots that I especially enjoy — with or without my camera. This is one of them, atop Blackburn Knob watching mist rise off the valley floor.

Spring mornings following several days of rain really brings out the ground fog, as the soaked landscape releases all that moisture. I like keeping the rising sun off-camera, at oblique angles, to back-light the mist and save the shadow details.

