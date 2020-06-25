All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While in the mountains of North Carolina in June of 2019 on a photography trip, my mornings started out early for sunrise. On the morning this photo was taken, the cloud cover was such that sunrise was quite boring. But there was dense fog and mist that persisted for miles and miles along the Blue Ridge Parkway which was not boring at all! Roadside scenes along my route were shrouded in mysterious beauty and had me stopping my car quite frequently. The photographic opportunities were more numerous than I could have imagined when my alarm went off just hours earlier. The wind was periodically a problem however so it was necessary to tinker with settings. This scene of trees and ferns with a backdrop of thick fog was captivating to my lens and I spent much time capturing various compositions.