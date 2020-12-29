All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of my favorite drives is along the Blue Ridge Parkway through the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee. After living in a location that gets no winter or autumn leaf colors, I decided to take a fall drive up there to see some color. The trip was almost a bust. Most of the gal l colors hadn’t really started to pop yet, but the mountains lived up to their reputation with the fog banks that imitated the look of smoke.