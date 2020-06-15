All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Pounding MIll Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Western North Carolina is the best location along the 469 miles stretch to take in a sunrise in my opinion. This view offers up some nice ridge lines, a good view of the Pisgah National Forest and is generally a good spot to capture some fog. I love this spot because I can take some really good forest shots with some nice side light in the mornings, it just has the perfect angle for this type of subject matter (which is one of my favorite).

Like most mornings I head to the Blue Ridge Parkway, I got up about 3 a.m. with my gear packed and ready to go. I had drove about 2.5 hours, and had stopped through a Mc Donalds drive through just to grab a sausage biscuit and a large black coffee, I was struggling to stay awake, plus I was hungry. I arrived about an hour before sunrise and the coffee had finally started to kick in. I could see the fog dancing through the forest below and I started to scope out some sections that just caught my eye. It might of even just been one particular tree that stood out, or just how the fog moved through that area.

I attached my Sigma 100-400 c series lens to my tripod. This is a fantastic lens with rave reviews, the only problem people had was that it did not have a tripod mount. The quality is hard to beat, but that one lack of a feature killed it for most people. I however scooped this lens up for a bargain and found a company in China that actually made a second market tripod mount for this lens. I have to say, it made this lens one of the all time best in my opinion as well. You got everything you could want and hope for out of this lens now.

As the sun started to rise, I started to really find section I really liked. I focused my attention to these detail shots. The sun topped the ridge, and the entire scene changed, I was now getting golden side light and some fog. I focused in on this particular section and took a couple shots for a small panoramic. You have these little moments, these small glimpses into the large scenes. It really helps tell a story, and to really showcase an area. This panoramic is a small glimpse into a bigger picture, which leaves you wanting more. It's build up to a dramatic landscape while being dramatic in itself.

This photograph is a combination of a couple images that were taken one after the other and stitched together using Adobe Lightroom to create a Panoramic image.