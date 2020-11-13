All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We were on a leaf peeping tour of the Blue Ridge Mts with my brother-in-law, near Ashland, NC and I saw this reflection in the water. I asked him stop on the side of the road so I could scramble down to the lake side to take this photo. There was only a dirt path off the cliff towards the lake. I went out on a dock to take the picture. I only had my iPhone X with me at the time so used it to capture the image. I got down low so that the reflection would be clear. The leaves that day were incredible and the weather was bright and sunny. We had been there for the week before and most of the leaves were still green. The leaves in NC are perfect in the latter part of October.