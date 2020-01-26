Kreuzteich, Styria, Austria by Philipp Jakesch

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am lucky enough to be living in a country where the landscape is so beautiful and there are seasons to make things even more appealing. This seasons change the appearance of the landscape fundamentally. These temperatures far below zero (°C) make it a real challenge for the camera and the photographer but every second in nature is totally worth the effort. Just beautiful.