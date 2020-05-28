All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The beautiful Lake District in England is a place I rarely visit, unfortunately. On this occasion in springtime I had planned a walk up to Blea Tarn in the Langdale Valley. It was slightly out of season although the sun was out and very few tourists around. The steep ascent up the side of the valley and fells brought me to the beautiful lake.

I seemed to be the only person around upon arrival which was very lucky. My only reservation was it was still mid afternoon and the sun was still quite high so I decided to recce the lake side for a suitable composition. After a while I located a fence line just on the edge of the shore. The sun had lowered by now and I was greeted with beautiful still calm conditions with the hills illuminated in the background. As a bonus there were a few clouds to break up the blanket of blue sky and add some balance with the lower part of the composition.

I chose a long exposure to smooth out the lake surface even more and accentuate the calm conditions and lovely reflections. The resulting image was possibly slightly more chocolate box than I usually prefer but it seemed to fit the location and colourful conditions of the day well. I enjoyed the walk back down the valley and long drive home that evening. All in all a lovely trip to Cumbia and a location I decided I should visit more often in the future.