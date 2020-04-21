Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In my profession as a building engineer who specialises on repair and conservation of structures I was involved in a project on the dam at the Upper Neuadd Reservoir which it situated in the Brecon Beacons National Park. The reservoir is remote and sits at the foot of the highest mountain in the beacons Pen Y Fan.

The journey to reach the location is very picturesque with the road winding up to the beacons through forest and hills to the north of Merthyr Tydfil.

Part of the route follows the river Taf Fechan which winds its way through the forest on its way to the Taf valley in south wales.

The particular visit I made that day was blessed with really good weather and the sun was bathing the woodland with a gentle golden light.

I came upon the waterfall as I rounded a bend in the road and just had to stop to capture the scene. Although not a large waterfall it was to me a very beautiful one bearing in mind size is not everything and this was small but perfectly formed.