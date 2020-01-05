Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Black River in Northern New Jersey winds through several towns and through marshes and swamps. It is a beautiful area inhabited by wildlife and offers many hiking trails, past waterfalls and remnants of power mills. This photo was taken during a winter frost and was a short walk from our car. I have numerous photos of the black river during autumn, spring and winter and from many locations but I love the way the river curves at this spot.