Black Pond Outlet, Franklin County, NY, USA by Dave Spier

Autumn Visions

Picture Story

While hiking the Black Pond Trail at the Paul Smith's VIC (Visitor Interpretive Center) off Keese Mills Rd., we passed this autumn scene along the Black Pond Outlet. Our trips to the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York State often focus on the Precambrian metamorphic geology of the region. Intense heat and pressure during the Grenville Orogeny (mountain-building event) reset the radiometric age of the rocks to roughly 1.1 billion years. The current mountains result from the relatively recent uplift and subsequent erosion of the Adirondack dome.

